HIGHWAYS chiefs say an upgrade to a Lichfield junction will be completed in December.

Work has been taken place at Eastern Avenue as part of a new housing development being built at Watery Lane.

The project has originally been scheduled for completion in November, but Staffordshire County Council has now confirmed it will be finished the following month.

The work has included the creation of additional lanes, new traffic lights, upgraded footpaths and improved drainage.

A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson said:

“So that work to be carried out safely and as quickly as possible, traffic management has been in place throughout the scheme. This has included temporary signals, lane closures and some road closures “While the scheme had originally been scheduled to finish in November, there has unfortunately been some unforeseen issues with utility company drainage which resulted in a slight scheme redesign. “Final surfacing and road marking works will take place between 1st December and 12th December. Full overnight closures which be needed each night between 7pm and 7am in both directions and a signed diversion will be in place. “The improved junction will enable safe and improved access onto Watery Lane and the new Redrow Homes Curborough Lakes development, which will have nearly 470 properties.”