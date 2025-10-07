CHASETOWN return to action as they face off against Newcastle Town at The Scholars Ground.

Mark Swann’s men were without a game at the weekend due to Runcorn Linnets being in cup action.

But they will be keen to build on a run of three straight league victories, including a 2-0 triumph against Wythenshawe Town last time out which has seen them climb to second in the table, just two points behind leaders Lower Breck.

Newcastle, meanwhile, find themselves at the wrong end of the table in 19th with just seven points from their opening nine league games.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground this evening (7th October) is at 7.45pm. Admission is £10 adults, £8 concessions and £5 under 15s. Under 10s go free with a paying adult.