RESIDENTS are being urged to make use of digital tools to help them resolve local problems.

The plea comes from Cllr Robin Hall, Reform UK representative for Burntwood South at Staffordshire County Council.

He said that since being elected he had often had residents flag concerns over problems such as potholes, overgrown hedges, damaged signs and anti-social behaviour.

But Cllr Hall said that many had waited to meet councillors in person rather than using online tools that allow problems to be reported directly to the county council.

“There are excellent systems in place that many residents simply aren’t aware of. “The MyStaffs App, which can be downloaded to any smartphone or tablet, and the Report It portal on the council’s website are designed to make reporting easy and efficient.”

Cllr Hall said that while residents were sceptical about whether issues would be tackled, it was important that they were formally logged so they can be monitored.

“If people don’t receive a response in a timely manner, I urge them to contact your local councillor or submit an official complaint online. The council is obliged to respond to complaints within 20 working days.”