A FASHION show and pop-up shop is set to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The event is taking place at Whittington Heath Golf Club on 30th October.

It will feature ideas and gifts for Christmas.

For tickets, email emma@whittingtonheathgc.co.uk.

