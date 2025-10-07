A FREE clinic to provide advice and support on dementia is returning to Lichfield.

The city’s Nationwide branch will host Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses from 25th to 27th November.

The clinics will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about symptoms through to getting a diagnosis and understanding how the condition can progress.

Sarah Cooper, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said:

“We’re looking forward to returning to offer support and advice to families affected by dementia in the area. “Our clinic programme, in partnership with Nationwide, has now been running for over a year which has enabled us to reach thousands of people across the country who need the support of a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse.”

To book an in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse at one of the sessions visit www.dementiauk.org/nationwide.