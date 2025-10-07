APPLICATIONS are open for local groups and charities to volunteer as part of a festive fundraiser.

Lichfield Round Table will be bringing its Santa sleigh to local streets again this Christmas.

In the past 12 months, more than £21,500 has been collected and donated to local groups.

A spokesperson said:

“Each year, Santa’s sleigh brings festive magic to the streets of Lichfield and surrounding villages, while raising vital funds that go directly back into the community. “Preparations are already underway for this year’s sleigh season. It has been fully serviced, is receiving a fresh coat of paint and will soon sparkle with brand new lights, ready to bring Christmas cheer to thousands of families once again.”

Organisations can apply at www.lichfieldroundtable.co.uk before 9pm on 26th October.