LICHFIELD City added another three points to their tally after a hard-fought battle at Boldmere St Michaels.

Brendon Bunn in the visiting goal had to be alert to prevent the hosts from taking an early lead.

At the other end, Jack Edwards and Joe Haines both fired over as the two sides exchanged half-chances.

The breakthrough went Lichfield’s way with seven minutes on the clock though when a through ball found Edwards who produced a fine finish to put his side 1-0 up.

The City goalscorer was in the mood and almost added a second when his low strike was well saved by Jono Brown.

Boldmere was still probing themselves too, forcing Bunn into another save as they looked for a leveller.

The Lichfield stopper was in fine form early in the second half too to keep his side’s lead intact.

City went close to doubling their advantage when Jude Taylor and James Wilcock were both denied by Brown in the home goal.

With ten minutes left, Boldmere eventually found an equaliser when Kaireice Cunningham curled home from the edge of the box.

Wilcock fired over as Lichfield looked to restore their lead.

City did get their noses back in front three minutes after Boldmere’s leveller when a cross found Dan Lomas who fired into the bottom corner.

The nerves were jangling in the dying moments when Taylor saw red after collecting a second yellow card, but the ten men hung on for a hard-fought victory.