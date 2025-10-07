THE leader of Staffordshire County Council says the outcome of an “internal efficiency review” will be unveiled later this year.

Work has taken place between senior officers and Reform UK cabinet members to review budgets across the authority.

In an update to a meeting of the county council this week, Cllr Ian Cooper said the review was a key part of his party’s plans to ensure value for money for taxpayers.

He said:

“Over the summer, the cabinet collaborated with senior leaders to conduct a comprehensive council-wide efficiency review, examining budgets, contracts, and savings across all service areas. “The findings are now informing the development of a new Council Plan and the budget-setting process, with further details to be published by the end of the year. “This review ensures that every pound of taxpayers’ money is being used effectively and responsibly.”

Cllr Cooper’s update will be received at a meeting of the county council on Thursday (9th October).