PROSPECTIVE pupils are being invited to an open evening at a local secondary school.

Chase Terrace Academy will invite parents, carers and youngsters to explore facilities, meet staff and students from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday (9th October).

Visitors will also be able to enjoy subject demonstrations and activities, while senior leaders will be on hand to answer questions.

Headteacher Nicola Mason said:

“Our open evening is one of the highlights of our school year and gives families the chance to experience the energy, ambition and excellence that make Chase Terrace Academy such an inspiring place to learn and grow.”

For more details and to book a place visit the Chase Terrace Academy website.