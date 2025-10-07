TWO people have been arrested in Burntwood after police found cocaine, cash, suspected drug line phones and nearly £5,000 in cash.

Officers tried to detain the occupants of a car just before 12pm yesterday (6th October), but it then reversed into police vehicles.

The driver and the passenger got out and tried to run away, but were caught nearby.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“One of them was found with cash and a mobile phone. The other was found with cocaine and cannabis. “More mobile phones, drugs and cash were found when we searched the car, as well as a knuckle duster that was found at an associated address. “A 22-year-old man, from Burntwood, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of cannabis. “A 26-year-old man, also from Burntwood, has been arrested on suspicion of the same offences, as well as possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, attempting to possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. “Both have been bailed with conditions while our investigation continues.”