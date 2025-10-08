A BOWLS club has been forced to defend a move which could allow non-members to use its facilities.

Barton Bowls and Social Club, on Dunstall Road in Barton-under-Needwood, is hoping to change rules which would move it from a club licence to a premises one.

It would allow non-members to use and drink at the club, which was founded in 1927.

Between 2009 and 2019, a number of temporary event notices were granted to allow the club to hold events which non-members could attend.

Despite no complaints made about those events, a complaint from a nearby resident has claimed there is an ongoing issue with noise and a number of events that appear to be open to the public.

But the club treasurer’s said:

“None of our events are open to the public, with exception to the Barton Family Festival which we are asked to participate in every year as part of the open village festival. “Function room hire is also restricted to members only – non-members cannot hire the facility. “We are in the process of completing the application form to apply for a premises licence. We feel that changing our license will ease the council’s suspicions that we are operating outside of our licence conditions. “We have no intention of changing the way we operate – we do not wish to become an open house for all and sundry.”

But the application has seen a further complaint from another resident, who said:

“Change to the premises licence will attract strangers with no regard for the village or neighbouring properties. “At present people roam around freely outside the clubhouse, until well after closing time. This represents a potential risk for disorder, due to the current minimal control of activities outside the clubhouse. “Extended drinking and music hours will exacerbate the existing noise nuisance from the club, largely due to the bowling green now used as a beer garden and occupied until club closing time.”

Councillors at East Staffordshire Borough licensing committee are set to determine the application at a hearing on 17th October.