CHASETOWN climbed to the top of the table after cruising to a 3-0 win over Newcastle Town.

The Scholars went close midway through the first half after Todd Ferrier tried to round Joe Slinn, but the visiting stopper stood tall to deny him.

Tom Thorley also fired wide from distance in the opening period as the hosts tried to make the breakthrough.

The deadlock was eventually broken a minute into the first half when Ferrier fired home.

Seven minutes later it was 2-0 as Ty Webster found the top corner against his former club.

Noel Brindle fired wide as Newcastle looked to hit back.

Thorley thought he’d made it 3-0 to Chasetown 20 minutes from time, but was denied by an offside flag.

Webster had another curling effort kept out by Slinn before the Scholars wrapped up the victory in stoppage time when Joey Butlin poked home a cross.