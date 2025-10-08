THE judging panel for an awards scheme celebrating local businesses, individuals and organisations has been confirmed.

Organised by Lichfield District Council, the Beacon Awards will feature a range of categories, including customer service excellence, community heroes and new enterprises.

The judging panel will include South Staffordshire College’s chief executive principal Claire Boliver, National Memorial Arboretum lead Mark Ellis, Kids’ Village chief executive Katrina Cooke and David Woakes, head of commercial services at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The Beacon Awards are about celebrating excellence, innovation and impact across our district. “With nominations open until 10th October, I’d encourage residents, businesses and community groups to take this opportunity to showcase the very best of Lichfield. “We’re also proud to have such an outstanding line-up of judges, bringing expertise from education, business, community and culture. “Their involvement ensures the awards will truly recognise the remarkable talent and dedication that makes our district thrive.”

The awards ceremony will take place on 27th November at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Nominations can be submitted at www.beaconawards.co.uk.