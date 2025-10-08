LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines took top honours as represented Team UK in the Nations World Championship in Spain.

There were nail-biting moments for the city youngster as a misunderstanding of new regulations in Valencia meant he was disqualified from the first heat, despite achieving first place on the track.

Not to be deterred, Lines made the most of the following two heats, batting his way to first and second place finishes, setting him up for a ninth place spot in a competitive superheat.

Coming through the pack, the Lichfield racer was able to finish second and bag 15th on the grid for the final.

Lines produced another masterful on track display to get off to a flying start which saw him exit the first turn in fifth place.

Patience paid off for the youngster as he pushed on at the front, eventually taking his chance to get to the front at the end of lap ten.

He then put his foot down to built a gap that ensured he would be crowned the Tillotson T4 Nations World Champion.