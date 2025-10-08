LICHFIELD Women found newly-promoted Bury St Edmunds a tough nut to crack as they fell to a 36-17 home defeat.
The first half was equal overall, with Amy Edmondson helpng herself to two tries
either side of two from the Suffolk side.
Molly Draycott – who limped off in the first half affecting the backs’ potency – converted one.
But Bury St Edmunds then drove well through their forwards, while their breakdown play was top drawer, allowing their backs to show their abilities.
Edmondson notched a third near the end with head coach Tim Westwood contemplating a season of rebuilding after the migration of six players to Leicester Tigers during the summer.
Elsewhere, the 2nds also suffered a loss as they went down 35-28 at Aston Old Edwardians after a see-saw game was won in the final seconds with a converted try.
Lichfield’s scorers were Alyssa Thor (3) and Monique Adcock, with fly half Isabelle Davies converting all four.