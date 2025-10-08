A LOCAL nursery business is offering staff the opportunity to embark on the trip of a lifetime as part of an annual talent exchange scheme.

Busy Bees will see 38 workers from Europe, America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand spend time at sites in the UK and Ireland.

The trip will give them chance to explore alternative approaches to early years education as part of the Bee Curious scheme run by the nursery business.

Emma Langford, European people director at Busy Bees, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to host this year’s talent exchange programme in the UK, the home of Busy Bees and where our journey began in 1983. “The programme brings together some of our most passionate, dedicated educators from around the world to gain hands-on experience with the latest developments in childcare, explore the rich diversity of childcare practices in the UK, meet our wonderful nursery teams and take home innovative ideas to inspire their teams and community. “It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape the future of early years education and build global friendships that last a lifetime.”