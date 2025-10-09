Work taking place on a new sensory board
WORKERS from a bathroom company have made a splash by helping transform an outdoor play area at a Lichfield school.

The project began in 2023 when hib asked staff to nominate local organisations to support.

Among them was Rocklands School – and plans were soon drawn up to give the outdoor space a makeover.

Work was carried out in two phases, with an initial upgrade of fencing followed by play enhancements including a life-size Minion made from recycled tyres, new sensory boards and a nature kitchen.

Charla Hodgkins, the company’s inventory manager, said:

“The children now have a safe and vibrant place to explore and enjoy during breaks.

“We’re very proud to have worked with Rocklands School on this project and I hope the improvements will be enjoyed for years to come.”

Jane Mackin, headteacher at Rocklands School, added:

“We are truly grateful for the generosity and hard work. The new fencing will give our pupils a safe place to play and learn, while the creative additions have made the space fun and inspiring.

“This kind of support means so much to our school community.”

