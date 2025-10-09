A LOCAL mother is among seven Staffordshire parents who have faced court action after failing to ensure their children attended school regularly.

Magistrates found the six cases brought by Staffordshire County Council to North Staffordshire Justice Centre this week proven in the absence of any of the parents.

The court heard that the teenager failed to attend a Burntwood school at all between 18th December 2024 and 8th May this year.

The mother had said she “couldn’t get him to go to school without physical force”.

Of the Staffordshire cases heard, five were adjourned for sentencing at a later date. One, involving parents whose son failed to attend a South Staffordshire school between November 2024 and January this year, saw them fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 surcharge and £125 prosecution costs.