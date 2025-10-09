RESIDENTS will be able to find out more about progress on HS2 and forthcoming work which will impact the A38 at an event in Lichfield.

Contractor Balfour Batty Vinci is hosting the event at the Lichfield Guildhall from 4pm to 7.30pm on 20th October.

Although the northern leg of the controversial high speed rail project has been cancelled, the link through Whittington, Streethay and Handsacre continues as part of phase one works to connect with the West Coast Main Line.

A spokesperson said:

“This event is an opportunity to find out more about the project and what it means for the local area. “You will be able to see maps and progress on the A38 area, information about upcoming works and ask our team questions about the construction work.”

For more information email hs2enquiries@hs2.org.uk.