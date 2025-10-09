A FAMILY has revealed how their father’s care in his final days at St Giles Hospice inspired them to pledge £30,000 to the charity to honour his memory.

Robert Robbins, who died last summer aged 90, was the last surviving member of the design team that created the original Mini car.

But it was the compassionate care he received during his final days at the Whittington-based hospice that inspired his family to make a lasting impact.

During Make Your Will Month, they are sharing his story to show how “legacy gifts” can help secure the future of end of life care in the community.

Robert had undergone major surgery eight years earlier, but his condition later deteriorated.

His daughter Sally said:

“The end of life care at St Giles was compassionate and holistic, supporting both Dad and our family. The staff were exceptional. Despite seeing death daily, they maintained such dignity and humanity. “Nurses prepared us gently but honestly about the final stages. That’s when we learned about the hospice’s financial challenges. “When people donated to St Giles at Dad’s funeral, we saw how much it meant. Then when we received Dad’s legacy, we decided to donate £30,000 to the hospice to make a bigger, lasting impact.”

His other daughter, Tracy, added:

“Returning to the hospice where Dad died to make the donation was deeply emotional, but we’re aware of the funding pressures hospices face. “We wanted to ensure others can receive the same compassionate support Dad received.”

After training as a draughtsman and engineer, Robert worked on the iconic Mini design team before going on to run a successful family business with his wife of over 50 years.

Chloe Hope, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Robert’s story and his family’s incredible generosity exemplifies why Make Your Will Month is so important. “Their £30,000 legacy gift means Robert’s legacy will live on, helping us provide the same dignified, compassionate end of life care for others in our community. “We spend close to £10million annually providing specialist care, with less than a quarter of this funded by the Government. One in six of our patients are cared for through gifts in wills, making these donations truly precious in ensuring we can continue our vital work.”

During Make Your Will Month this October, local solicitors are donating their time and expertise for free to help people make or update their will in return for a donation to St Giles Hospice.

Participants are asked to consider making a minimum donation of £150 for a single will or £200 for mirror wills.

For more details or to book an appointment with a solicitor taking part in the initiative, visit www.stgileshospice.com/makeyourwill