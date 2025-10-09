A LOCAL group has been given a £2,000 boost to help keep members creating for years to come.

Lichfield Machine Knitting Club was awarded the money by Persimmon Homes West Midlands’ Community Champions initiative.

The group, which recently completed a knitted version of one of the company’s homes, will use the money to replace and maintain knitting machines, as well as replenishing wool supplies.

Elaine Brown, sales director at Persimmon West Midlands, said:

“We’re delighted to be supporting the Lichfield Machine Knitting Club with this £2,000 donation. “The club is a wonderful example of creativity bringing people together, and their knitted show home has captured everyone’s imagination. We hope this funding will help them continue their fantastic work in the community.”

Lidia Higson, chair of Lichfield Machine Knitting Club said:

“Persimmon Homes has donated £2,000 in recognition of all the members’ hard work in creating a knitted house which will be on display in the show house at their new development in Lichfield. “The donation was gratefully received and will be used to not only purchase replacement wool, but to cover the cost of new equipment and spare parts for existing machines.”