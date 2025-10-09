UNPAID carers are being given the chance to get practical help and guidance at sessions from a local organisation.

Grace Cares is hosting Care Club gatherings in-person and online in the coming months.

The initiative is designed to create connections with other carers and provide help from experts.

A session on moving and handling safer will take place with an NHS physiotherapist from 10am to midday on 27th November.

An online event on caring for someone with dementia will welcome an Admiral Nurse from Dementia UK from 10.30am to 11.30am on 5th December.

Tasha Inan, Care Club volunteer at Grace Cares, said:

“Care Club exists because people caring for others need care, too. “We’re creating a safe, friendly space where unpaid caregivers can learn practical skills, feel seen, and leave with confidence.”

National figures estimate that there are more than five million unpaid carers across the UK.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Sessions like these are incredibly valuable. People walk away not just with information, but with reassurance, connection, and confidence. Tailored support like this can change lives.”

To register for Care Club sessions fill in an online form or call 01543 730189.