A TRUST operating a number of local schools says it is consulting with staff over voluntary redundancies.

The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) is behind the likes of Nether Stowe School, Anna Seward Primary School, Greysbrooke Primary School, Scotch Orchard Primary School, St Michael’s Primary School and St Chad’s Primary School.

But in a letter to parents, Nether Stowe School headteacher Kirsty Jones and trust board chair John Vickers said “financial challenges” were behind the decision on “proposed staffing changes” across the ALTP.

“The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership is currently consulting with staff regarding voluntary redundancy and early resignation programmes. “Like many trusts nationally, we are facing financial challenges. We have a duty to ensure the trust remains financially sustainable while continuing to provide the best possible education for our children and young people. “The majority of staff will not be affected by these programmes. “The programmes are one of several measures being considered to manage resources responsibly. “We are committed to handling this process with care, transparency, and in line with our legal obligations, staff, trade unions and trustees are being fully engaged.”

The trust has also sought to reassure parents that education of students would not be impacted:

“Throughout this process, children remain at the heart of everything we do. “The proposals focus on minimising the impact on teaching and learning, ensuring that every child continues to receive the highest-quality education, care and opportunities.”

The redundancies come despite the trust embarking on a programme which has seen it invest in iPads for students in recent years as part of a Learning Futures scheme.