WORK created by local artists is going on display in Lichfield.

The Gallery at The Hub at St Mary’s will exhibit pieces by Lichfield Art Group.

The showcase has been put together to highlight the progression and achievement of members since it was first formed by Imogen Kilfoyle in 2017.

The free exhibition contains artwork exploring themes such as portaiture, animals, still life, buildings, landscapes and seascapes.

The pieces are across a range of artistic mediums such as drawing, painting and collage.

Imogen said:

“The works on display show the various stages of creative development from beginner through intermediate to advanced level. “As an artist and art teacher, I believe strongly in lifelong learning and also that art helps and supports our wellbeing. “These beliefs prompted me to set up my local art courses and I’m delighted that this exhibition will illustrate the importance of having art in our lives both as creators and consumers.”

For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.