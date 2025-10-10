PEOPLE are being invited to try a new sport as part of World Squash Day celebrations in Lichfield.

A free open event is taking place at King Edward VI School from 11am to midday for juniors and from midday to 1pm for adults tomorrow (11th October).

It is being hosted by Lichfield Squash Club, with all equipment provided.

James Roberts, chairman of the club, said:

“World Squash Day is a great excuse to throw open the doors, invite new people in and share what makes squash such a fun, social and lifelong sport.”