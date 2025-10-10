COUNCIL chiefs have hailed a £400,000 investment in projects to make local neighbourhoods safer, cleaner and better connected.

The money will be spent as part of Lichfield District Council’s Community Safety Strategy.

Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Staffordshire Commissioner and local authority budgets, over the next three years it will see £225,000 spent tackling litter and improving lighting, £150,000 to enhance local parks and £20,000 to support youth activities in anti-social behaviour hotspots such as North Lichfield and Chasetown.

Other projects include £2,500 to grow Neighbourhood Watch groups, £5,300 to reduce the risk of re-offending and £3,000 to deliver a dementia wristband scheme

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“We’ve listened carefully to what residents have told us matters most – safer streets, cleaner parks and stronger communities. “This investment means we can act on those priorities, working with our partners to deliver visible improvements across the district. “I’d encourage residents to get involved, whether that’s reporting issues, joining Neighbourhood Watch or simply looking out for a neighbour. “Together, we can make Lichfield district an even safer and more connected place to live.”