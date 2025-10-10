A STAR of Channel 4 show Drag SOS will be on the bill at a show in Lichfield this month,

Liqourice Black will be part of the Tres Tres Cabaret showcase at The Hub at St Mary’s on 18th October.

Part of the Family Gorgeous collective, the star has carved out a place in the UK drag scene with performances that blend classic camp sensibilities with contemporary edge.

Drawing inspiration from icons including Grace Jones and Elvira, the Manchester-based performer creates a world of monochrome magic and theatrical sophistication.



A spokesperson for Tres Tres Cabaret said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Liquorice Black for the first time. “Their aesthetic is so distinctive and powerful. That vintage film noir glamour, combined with their incredible performance skills is exactly the kind of artistry we love to showcase. “Liquorice brings something genuinely unique to the stage – and I know our Lichfield audience is going to be completely mesmerised.”



Joining Liquorice Black on the bill are award-winning clown and circus performer Darryl Carrington, burlesque star Cocoa Amore, and returning favourite Scarlett Daggers.



Tickets are £20 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.