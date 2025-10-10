A LICHFIELD chef is celebrating after his restaurant’s work was again recognised in a national scheme.

The Boat retained its three AA Rosettes for for culinary excellence.

It is the latest honour for Liam Dillion who has spent eight years transforming the former pub into a restaurant and micro-farm where a number of produce used in his dishes is grown.

Current dishes on the menu include Porthilly rock oysters, Cornish cod with confit leek, Staffordshire lamb with Lichfield asparagus and crispy sweetbread, and Cornish monkfish, brown shrimp and green peppercorn.