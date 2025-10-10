A FESTIVE scheme offering free Christmas trees to local schools and nurseries is returning this year.

The partnership between Dobbies garden centre and Needlefresh will see local educational centres given a seasonal treat.

Schools within 20 miles of the Shenstone store can fill in a short application form before 5pm on 6th November to be in with a chance of getting their hands on a free tree.

Dobbies’ plant buyer Nigel Lawton said:

“Our Dobbies Community Christmas Tree campaign is a great opportunity to spread festive joy with local schools and nurseries near our Shenstone store, showing children the magic a real Christmas tree can bring. “We can’t wait to see what the successful applicants do with their trees. “Our Nordmann Fir Christmas trees have soft dark green needles which make them easy to handle and ideal for children to decorate. They are known to hold their needles well, so your tree will stay green and fresh given the right care.”

Winning schools will be informed by mid-November and can collect their Christmas tree on 27th November or at an arranged date.

Kenneth Mitchell, from Needlefresh, said:

“We are proud to once again support Dobbies with their community initiative that allows schools and nurseries near its Shenstone store the opportunity to enjoy a real Christmas tree as part of their festive celebrations.”

For more information and to find out how to enter, visit www.dobbies.com/community-christmas-trees.