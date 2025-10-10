THE silver plate of an 18th century sea lord who died in one of the worst disasters in British maritime history is heading to auction.

Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell was among the 1,342 killed when HMS Association and three other ships were lost on the perilous rocks off the Isles of Scilly in 1707.

Now a plate engraved with his coat of arms recovered from the wreck site half a century ago is due to go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 27th October.

Discovered in the 1970s by a Birmingham diver, the Queen Anne plate is one of only two known. A similar example was sold decades ago to Rochester Town Hall, where Sir Cloudesley had served as Member of Parliament.

Experts have set a guide price for the item at £600 to £800.

Philip Bridge, from Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“The plate bears the admiral’s armorial on the rim and although tarnished, dented and distorted, it is in relatively good condition considering it spent more than 250 years beneath the waves. “The hallmarks on the underside are remarkably clear, suggesting that it was submerged that side down. “Perhaps it was from this very plate the admiral was served what turned out to be his last meal before disaster struck.”

Sir Cloudesley’s body – along with that of his greyhound dog, Mumper – were mysteriously washed ashore at Porth Hellick on St Mary’s at a spot marked today by a stone memorial.

Philip said:

“The tragic loss was a huge story at the time and sparked all kinds of folklore, such as one gruesome tale that a local woman discovered Sir Cloudesley barely alive onshore and cut off his fingers to steal his rings. “Another story goes that on the journey in, one of the sailors on the Association knew the area and tried to warn his shipmates about the rocks, but he was judged to be spreading dissent amongst the ranks and was strung up from the yard arm. “Within an hour the ship had hit the rocks and was sinking fast – with that unfortunate sailor still hanging from the gallows. “Regardless of these bloodthirsty tales, the story remains one of catastrophic loss underling the perils of seafaring in the 18th century.”

The catalogue for the sale goes live a week beforehand at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/auction-calendar.