A BURNTWOOD school is hoping to gain planning permission for a new play area.
Ridgeway Primary Academy has drawn up proposals for an area to serve the on site nursery.
A planning statement said:
“The current nursery requires an outside play space for the children.
“These works include the removal of a planting area to the front of the school and nursery and a build up to create a level outside space for a green artificial grass area with a retaining wall and fencing enclosure.
“It will then re-instate a new planting area and new trees.”
Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.