A BURNTWOOD school is hoping to gain planning permission for a new play area.

Ridgeway Primary Academy has drawn up proposals for an area to serve the on site nursery.

A planning statement said:

“The current nursery requires an outside play space for the children. “These works include the removal of a planting area to the front of the school and nursery and a build up to create a level outside space for a green artificial grass area with a retaining wall and fencing enclosure. “It will then re-instate a new planting area and new trees.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.