THERE was little for Chasetown to cheer as they were beaten 4-0 at Bury.

The Scholars went into the game on top of the table, but struggled to get going against the Shakers.

An early chance saw Tom Thorley fire just wide for Chasetown.

But it was Bury who broke the deadlock after ten minutes in controversial fashion as visiting keeper Curtis Pond went down, but the referee played on and Gavin Massey slotted home.

Joe Dunne fired wide on 20 minutes as the Scholars tried to hit back immediately.

Bury doubled their advantage moments later though when Kai Evans curled an effort past Pond.

A third home goal almost followed when a cross saw DJ Pedro denied by a fine save from Pond.

But Pedro was not to be denied for long as he rattled home a low finish from the edge of the box.

The Bury blitz was far from over though as they made it 4-0 on 33 minutes with Evans poking home at the back post.

Evans and Pedro both sent efforts wide as Chasetown were relieved to go in at half-time without being further behind.

The Scholars tried to hit back after the break but Mitch Allen tipped Nathan Cameron’s effort over the bar.

Chasetown had penalty appeals waved away on the hour mark when Allen spilled an effort and Butlin tried to capitalise, but the visiting forward was booked rather than winning a spot kick.

Butlin had another chance to bag a consolation seven minutes from the end when he went through one-on-one, but Allen again denied the Scholars man.

Bury almost bagged a fifth in the final minutes when Pond produced a smart save to keep out a header.