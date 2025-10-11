A COUNCILLOR is calling for answers on delays to a long-running roadworks scheme in Lichfield.

It comes after highways chiefs at Staffordshire County Council confirmed work to complete a revamped junction at Watery Lane and Eastern Avenue would now not be completed until December.

Overnight road closures are also planned before the road can fully reopen.

But Cllr Matthew Wallens, Reform UK representative for Lichfield City North at Staffordshire County Council and Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said those blighted by the disruption deserved answers.

“Residents have been more than patient during the months of disruption caused by the Eastern Avenue and Watery Lane junction works. “These works were originally scheduled to be completed in November, yet we now learn they will run into December with overnight closures. “This delay is not a minor inconvenience. It will mean more weeks of noise pollution, disturbance and restricted access for local people, many of whom live close to the works and will now face late-night disruption in the run-up to Christmas.”

Cllr Wallens said he would be calling for contractors to explain why the project timelines have slipped and whether compensation or mitigation can be provided to those most impacted by the work.

he said:

“Local people deserve transparency and accountability – I will continue to press for both on their behalf.”