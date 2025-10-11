LICHFIELD City suffered an afternoon to forget as they were thumped 6-1 at home by Loughborough.

Ivor Green’s men have enjoyed a positive campaign since winning promotion, but were brought down to earth with a bump as the visitors took control from the off.

Loughborough were in front with just five minutes on the clock when a cross was tucked home by Hussain Issa.

The visitors then sent another effort over the bar before they doubled their lead on 17 minutes as a shot from Marcus Gilpin bounced down off the bar – and despite City stopper Brendon Bunn collecting the ball, the assistant referee adjudged it to have crossed the line.

The chances kept coming for Loughborough as a header went wide and Bunn was twice forced to save at his near post.

A third goal looked inevitable and it duly arrived when Issa picked up a through ball to slot home ten minutes before half time.

Bunn then saved a one-on-one before Josh Mansell deflected a strike over the bar.

Any hope of a comeback in the second half were soon dashed as Gilpin added his second on 51 minutes when after punishing a loose back pass to make it 4-0.

The fifth Loughborough goal came seven minutes later as Ashden Shortland netted.

It wasn’t long before Connor Keen made it 6-0 to the visitors.

There was a rare moment to cheer for City ten minutes from time when Kieran Francis scored a consolation.