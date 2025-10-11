THE hits of Michael Jackson will be on offer at the Lichfield Garrick.

Man in the Mirror is at the city theatre on 19th October.

A spokesperson said:

“The show features all his greatest hits you know and love, including Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and of course, Man in the Mirror. “Complete with dazzling choreography, stunning visual effects, light show and authentic costumes, this is the show that pays tribute to Jackson’s musical legacy. “So, whether you’re a lifelong fan or experiencing the magic of Michael Jackson for the first time, get ready as we take you back in time, for a night like no other.”

Tickets are £33.50. For booking information, call 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.