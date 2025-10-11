PROPOSALS for four new homes in Lichfield have been drawn up.

The development is being planned for a plot at 5 Stafford Road.

It comes after planning bosses rejected a previous scheme which would have seen residential care units for children built.

A planning statement for the new application said:

“The key site characteristics have shaped the proposed development. This includes car parking at the front, off Stafford Road, with development set back from the building line. “Cues have been taken from the existing built form along Stafford Road which includes a mix of two-storey dwellings and bungalows and a wide variety of different external materials. “Each house benefiting with private amenity space and vehicle parking.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.