FORMER Lichfield councillors have been awarded Honorary Alderman status at Staffordshire County Council.

They include Janet Eagland, who stood down at the last election after 20 years, and former leader Alan White who had served from 2009 until losing his seat earlier this year.

Also receiving the honour is David Smith, who represented the Lichfield Rural South division from 2013 until 2025.

Cllr Ian Cooper, leader of the council, said it was only right that the dedication to Staffordshire by those who had served was recognised.

The Reform UK chief said:

“This is a chamber where we can kick lumps out of each other and have a vigorous debate – but this is bigger than that. “These people have served Staffordshire to the best of their ability and we hope to follow that as well. “At the end of the day, we are elected to serve the people and it’s only right to recognise the dedication of these people to the county of Staffordshire.”

Conservative opposition group leader, Cllr Philip White, said he was privileged to have sat alongside many of those receiving the title.

“This is a strange and bittersweet experience as someone who has served with all of the former councillors. They are a constellation of stars. “I will simply say ‘thank you’ to all of you for your service.”