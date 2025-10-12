A NEW initiative is aiming to reduce the risk of household fires in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council has launched a Protect Your Home from Fires resource.

The online guide offers simple advice on a wide range of everyday risks, from cooking, candles and chip pans to heaters, electric blankets and faulty wiring.

It also provides information on how to plan ahead in case of emergencies and what to do if a fire breaks out.

To mark the launch, residents are invited to take part in a home fire safety competition which runs until 31st October.

Heat alarms, fire blankets, slow cookers, an air fryer and gift bag are among the prizes on offer.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community safety at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Everyday items – from heaters to chip pans – can pose serious risks if not used with care. “This new resource gives residents the knowledge they need to prevent fires before they happen. “I’d encourage everyone to take a look, make small changes at home, and enter our competition to win useful fire safety equipment.”

For more details on the fire safety guide and to enter the competition, visit the Lichfield District Council website.