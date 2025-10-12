FIVE graduates are beginning their careers at a Burntwood-based construction company after being selected for a talent programme.

More than 270 people applied for the scheme with Tara Group, which includes Chasetown Civil Engineering, Keon Homes and Cameron Homes.

Njivwanji Ngambi, Gabrielle Tyler, Sam Hoof, Jack Morris and Max Moore will rotate across professional roles across the companies.

Carli Gallier, head of people at Tara Group, said:

“Our graduate scheme is a fantastic way of getting into the construction industry and gaining professional insight into a wide variety of roles, while earning an attractive starting salary package. “We have recently doubled the group’s intake of graduates and are now gearing up to recruit eight university leavers in 2026.”