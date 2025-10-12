BUILDINGS in Lichfield will be lit up to raise awareness of the impact of baby loss.

Lichfield Cathedral School and District Council House will be illuminated on 15th October to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Hannah Woolley, who runs Ivison The Lichfield Florist, said the initiative held a special place in her heart following the loss of her twin boys Patrick and Padan in 2024.

She said:

“I was 20 weeks and two days pregnant with them. They gained acute twin to twin transfusion syndrome and unfortunately they couldn’t be saved as I ended up going into labour the same day the boys were diagnosed. “But I have gained two beautiful angel sons which I proudly talk about whenever I can. “I have openly spoken about the loss of our boys and I have had people come up to me in the shop or out and about saying they understand what I’m going through as they have experienced baby loss. “One thing that took me by surprise is how many people have gone through one of the most painful experiences.”

Hannah said speaking about loss was an important part of letting others know they were not alone.

“One thing I thing I found comforting is talking about my boys and speaking to others about their babies or losses. “Having support and chats with other people that have been through the same feelings –whether that’s early miscarriages, late miscarriage, stillborn or after birth loss – is important. “Raising awareness means a lot to me so people going through this pain know they aren’t alone.”,

Hannah has also carried out fundraising in aid of the Twins Trust and 4Louis with bouquets sold to mark her her twins’ birthday raising £1,400.