A LICHFIELD retailer is celebrating after raising more than £350,000 in the past year for Samaritans.

Central Co-op launched its partnership with the charity on World Mental Health Day in 2024.

It has since seen staff and customers raise funds in a range of ways, including raffles, walks, bake sales and sponsored challenges.

Members and shoppers have also been able to round up their card payments on purchases in shops and at petrol stations.

Hannah Gallimore, social change manager at Central Co-op, said:

“Our members told us loud and clear that mental health matters to them – and we’re proud to have turned that commitment into meaningful action. “Reaching £350,000 in our first year is a testament to the compassion and energy of our colleagues and customers. “Together, we’re helping Samaritans be there for anyone who needs someone to listen – day or night.”

The funds raised by Central Co-op will help Samaritans answer calls, emails and online chats, as well as recruiting and training volunteers.