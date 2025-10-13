Broken Promise
ROCK covers will be on offer at a Lichfield pub this week.

Broken Promise will perform hits from across the decades at The Feathers on Friday (17th October).

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free. The band will be on stage from 9pm.

