A COUNCILLOR has paid tribute to the “dedication” of teaching staff at a Lichfield school.

Nether Stowe School as visited by Cllr Janet Higgins, cabinet member for education and SEND at Staffordshire County Council.

She was joined by the authority’s assistant director for education strategy and improvement for the meeting with students and staff, including senior figures from the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership such as CEO Richard Gill CBE and director of education Deirdre Duignan.

It comes as the trust announced it was launching a consultation on potential redundancies due to “financial challenges”.

Cllr Higgins said:

“It was a real pleasure to visit Nether Stowe School, where I received a warm welcome from both staff and students. “The calm, purposeful atmosphere and students’ clear commitment to learning stood out immediately. “Staff demonstrated a strong dedication to supporting every young person and there was particularly thoughtful provision for those needing additional support. “This reflects the school’s strong commitment to inclusion and helping every student reach their full potential. Well done all.”

Kirsty Jones, headteacher of Nether Stowe School, said:

“We thoroughly enjoyed hosting our guests and showcasing our vibrant learning community. “During their visit, they met with students and staff and saw purposeful, engaging learning taking place across the school. “Cllr Higgins shared that she is looking forward to returning later in the year to attend our school production and we hope she will also accept our invitation to judge our short story competition. “It was a pleasure to share the pride we have in our students’ achievements and the positive atmosphere that defines Nether Stowe.”

The school has faced a challenging few months after confirming plans to shut its Sixth Form and being forced to close temporarily due to a burst water pipe.