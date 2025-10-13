STAMPS and postal items will be valued for free at an event at a Lichfield coffee shop.

The Auction Cafe by Richard Winterton Auctioneers will welcome philately expert Phil Ives from 9.30am to 3pm on 23rd October.

It follows recent sales at the location auction house that saw a collection of Commonwealth stamps owned by a Burntwood resident dating back to the 1920s fetching more than £5,000.

Mr Ives said:

“Stamps have been collected for almost as long as they have been in existence, nearly 200 years. “Not only do stamps prove highly prized at auction, frequently so too can the letters and postcards upon which they are sometimes applied. “We regularly sell popular stamps such as the famous Penny Black or Twopenny Blue as well as more specialist material. “Worldwide and Commonwealth collections always sell well as do single items such as the PUC £1. “So whether it’s a single stamp or a collection, do bring your philatelic treasures and curiosities to our special free valuation event to discover more.”

Other stamp items sold recently by Richard Winterton Auctioneers include a GB Queen Elizabeth II collection from 1952 to 2023 – which went for £2,300 – and an archive of German occupation European postal history, including a Zeppelin airmail sent on The Hindenburg’s maiden flight to New York in 1936, that fetched £1,700.