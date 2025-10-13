BURNTWOOD produced an assured away performance to beat high-flying Whitchurch 30-22.

The home team started strongly, but the visitors broke away after good work by Jack Johnson. From the resulting loose line out throw by the hosts, Luke Rookyard drove over for his first try. Brett Taylor converted from the touchline.

Injuries disrupted the Burntwood effort with all their young subs having to be used, however they integrated well and defended effectively.

A catch and drive from a Burntwood line out ended in another Rookyard try to make it 12-0.

Rookyard completed his hat-trick when a front peel from yet another line out close to the line saw him cross to end the first half 17-0.

The second half started well for Burntwood, with Kian Carter kicking ahead, regaining possession, breaking several tackles and scoring an excellent try under the posts, which gained Burntwood their bonus score.

Whitchurch bounced back immediately with their first try of the afternoon.

A Brett Taylor penalty made it 27-5 before the hosts came back into the game in the final 20 minutes.

But yet again, Burntwood broke away to gain a penalty which was successfully put over by Taylor to gain more breathing space.

Whitchurch continued to pressure though and scored two further tries late in the game, but the home team had left themselves with too much to do and Burntwood ran out winners.

