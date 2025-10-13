Action from Lichfield Hockey Club's clash with Matlock Baileans. Picture: Nigel Parker/format94
Action from Lichfield Hockey Club's clash with Matlock Baileans. Picture: Nigel Parker/format94

LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women played out a goalless draw against early league leaders Matlock Balieans.

Fielding a strong experienced team, the city side looked to execute a particular game plan which would stop the opposition’s usual fast-paced attacks down the centre of the pitch.

Lichfield were disciplined in their approach, and the first half saw goalkeeper Phoebe McLeish barely having a sniff of the ball.

The second half was a little more end-to-end with chances for both teams, but none able to convert, mainly due to the fantastic efforts of both keepers.

A few green cards dished out between both teams kept things interesting, but there were still no goals to be seen.

Lichfield’s men, meanwhile, won 4-0 against Khalsa Leamington.

They took the lead via a good near post finish from Sam Cattell to put them in front at half-time.

Adam Geldard-Williams was on hand to finish off a rebound from a short corner to take a 2-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The advantage was stretched further with fine team goals for Matt Cooper and Josh Smith.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments