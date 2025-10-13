LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women played out a goalless draw against early league leaders Matlock Balieans.

Fielding a strong experienced team, the city side looked to execute a particular game plan which would stop the opposition’s usual fast-paced attacks down the centre of the pitch.

Lichfield were disciplined in their approach, and the first half saw goalkeeper Phoebe McLeish barely having a sniff of the ball.

The second half was a little more end-to-end with chances for both teams, but none able to convert, mainly due to the fantastic efforts of both keepers.

A few green cards dished out between both teams kept things interesting, but there were still no goals to be seen.

Lichfield’s men, meanwhile, won 4-0 against Khalsa Leamington.

They took the lead via a good near post finish from Sam Cattell to put them in front at half-time.

Adam Geldard-Williams was on hand to finish off a rebound from a short corner to take a 2-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The advantage was stretched further with fine team goals for Matt Cooper and Josh Smith.