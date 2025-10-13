INDOOR markets are returning to Burntwood, organisers have confirmed.

The winter events will take place at Burntwood Memorial Hall on 2nd November, 11th January, 8th February and 8th March.

Stalls will offer food, gifts, jewellery, crafts and more.

Paul Taylor, chair of the Burntwood Memorial Community Association, said:

“We are thrilled to bring the winter market back to Burntwood. “It’s a place for our community to come together, support talented local traders and find high-quality, unique products right on the doorstep. “In the winter months when other markets aren’t running, we want to provide a space where local businesses can thrive and residents can enjoy a friendly and vibrant atmosphere.”