CABINET responsibilities are set to change at Lichfield District Council.

A meeting this evening (14th October) will discuss a plan for the amendment of roles.

The responsibility for regulation, enforcement and licensing, environmental protection, emergency planning and business continuity currently sits with Cllr Alex Farrell’s portfolio for housing and the Local Plan.

But under the proposed changes, those elements would move to the portfolio of community and public protection held by Cllr Richard Cox.