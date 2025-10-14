A PROJECT to upgrade a key route in Fazeley has been completed.

Staffordshire County Council crews have finished work the the A4091 as part of a £1.5million resurfacing scheme.

Ironworks were also replaced along with repairs to kerbs and footpaths.

Cllr Peter Mason, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Highways, said:

“It’s fantastic to see this major scheme now complete and delivered on schedule.

“The improvements along Coleshill Street and Atherstone Street will make a real difference and help to keep traffic flowing smoothly, while supporting local businesses and communities who rely on these key routes every day.

“I’d like to thank everyone in the area for their patience and cooperation while our crews carried out the work.

“The results speak for themselves, and this investment will benefit Tamworth for many years to come.”