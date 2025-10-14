FIVE dogs have been removed from their owners in Lichfield and Burntwood after “serious concerns” about their welfare.

Lichfield District Council’s Environmental Health team said it had acted following a tip-off from the public.

Magistrates issued search warrants for two properties, leading to three dogs being removed in Burntwood and one in Lichfield.

At the Lichfield address, officers found dog faeces on the floor and in the cage beds, as well as mouse droppings nearby.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community and public protection, said:

“Protecting animal welfare is a priority for Lichfield District Council – where there are incidents of neglect our officers investigate and take action.”

A vet also accompanied the council officials to assess the dogs, which have all been taken to kennels for further care.